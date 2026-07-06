Africa Energy Technology Centre presents Africa’s energy future strategy to Mahama

The Africa Energy Technology Centre (AETC), the continent’s premier institution for energy innovation and technology development, has presented its strategic vision for Africa’s energy future to the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, during a high-level courtesy call led by its Founder and President, Emelia Cedar-Palm Akumah.

The meeting, convened under the auspices of the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Jinapor, brought together senior government officials, energy sector leaders, and members of the AETC Board of Directors with a focus of advancing Africa’s energy sovereignty, innovation capacity, and industrial transformation.

At the centre of the discussions was AETC’s ambitious agenda to reposition Africa from a consumer of imported energy technologies to a global producer, innovator, and exporter of sustainable energy solutions.

Ms. Emelia Cedar-Palm Akumah in her remarks, outlined the Centre’s long-term strategy to build an African energy economy driven by local innovation, entrepreneurship, intellectual property ownership, and technology manufacturing.

“The future is not something we wait for. It is an architecture we build deliberately, courageously, and sustainably,” Ms Akumah said during the engagement.

Under her leadership, the Africa Energy Technology Centre has emerged as a key platform advocating for African-led solutions to the continent’s energy challenges while creating pathways for economic growth, job creation, and technological independence.

The Centre formally briefed President Mahama on the core transformative initiatives, underpinning its continental energy development strategy. Youth Energy Entrepreneurship and Incubation Programme (YEEIP), which seeks to empower young Africans as innovators, founders, and business leaders within the energy sector through specialized technical training, business incubation, mentorship, and access to financing.

According to AETC, the initiative tackles Africa’s defining developmental challenge head-on by converting raw youth potential into productive, market-leading enterprises. AETC projects that these ventures will serve as the primary catalyst driving the continent’s next-generation energy revolution.

The Africa Smart Energy Technology and Innovation Hub aims to establish Africa as a centre for energy technology research, development, and intellectual property creation. The Ghana National Solar Prosumer Initiative focuses on expanding decentralized renewable energy generation through rooftop solar deployment and supportive net-metering policies.

The aim is to enable households, businesses, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and public agencies to generate and consume their own electricity, reducing pressure on national grids while promoting energy security and sustainability.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.