GIPC CEO courts Canadian investors in Toronto

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie has engaged Canadian investors and stakeholders on Ghana’s expanding investment opportunities across key sectors of the economy.
At the “By the Fire Chat Series” held in Toronto, Canada, Mr Madjie outlined opportunities in agro-processing, mining, technology and the digital economy.
He also underscored Ghana’s political stability, investor protection frameworks, ongoing regulatory reforms and its strategic position as a gateway to the West African market.
The session, organised by the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada to Ghana, brought together government officials, investors, diplomats and private sector leaders to explore avenues for strengthening trade, investment and partnerships between Ghana and Canada.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s new investment law will establish a one-stop shop to streamline business processes and reduce bureaucratic delays.
Presently, the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) Bill passed by Parliament is undergoing legal review ahead of presidential assent. Once assented to, it would become part of Ghana’s investment legal framework.
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