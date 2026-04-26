Italian referee chief suspends himself over allegations

Audio By Carbonatix
Gianluca Rocchi, the man in charge of assigning referees in Italy's top flight, has suspended himself following a reported investigation into alleged sporting fraud.
According to Italian news agency AGI, the former international referee is under investigation for "complicity in sporting fraud" during the 2024-25 season and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The Italian Referees Association (AIA) has released a statement confirming Rocchi's suspension following the Milan Public Prosecutor's Office's investigation.
The body said Andrea Gervasoni, the video assistant referee supervisor for Italy's two top divisions, has also suspended himself after being placed under investigation.
Rocchi, the National Referees Commission's referee designator for Serie A and Serie B, said in the AIA statement: "This painful and difficult decision, shared with my family, is intended to allow the judicial process to proceed smoothly, from which I am certain I will emerge unscathed and stronger than before."
The 52-year-old added: "My great love for my association and my sense of responsibility for the role I hold lead me, above all, to protect such an important group of athletes, whom I do not want to be affected in any way by my circumstances.
"I await further developments, which I hope will arrive soon to clarify my position."
It is alleged that Rocchi was behind the selection of a referee for an Inter Milan game as he was "liked by Inter". A video assistant referee decision not to intervene when an Inter player elbowed an opponent in another game is also under scrutiny.
Rocchi is also accused of pressuring a VAR official to encourage a referee to check on the pitchside monitor for a handball offence during Udinese's 1-0 win over Parma in March last year, according to AGI.
The referee and VAR official had already decided not to award a penalty, but, it is claimed, changed their minds, leading to Florian Thauvin scoring the only goal of the game.
Sporting fraud is a criminal offence in Italy and carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison.
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