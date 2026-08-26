Government workers without valid NIA details risk salary suspension from September 15

Government employees whose valid National Identification Authority (NIA) details are not captured on the government payroll system risk having their salaries suspended from September 15, 2026.

The directive has been issued by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) ahead of a planned nationwide employee re-verification exercise.

In a statement dated August 24, 2026, the CAGD directed Human Resource departments of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that all employees have accurate NIA numbers captured in the government payroll system.

The directive follows discrepancies identified after the rollout of the upgraded Employee Payslip (E-Payslip) system, which have prevented some employees from accessing their payslips.

According to the CAGD, some NIA numbers currently captured on the payroll do not correspond with employees’ records at the NIA, while others have no NIA details captured on the system.

“Employees who do not have valid NIA details on the payroll system will have their salaries suspended with effect from 15th September, 2026,” Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Agyei said in a separate notice.

The CAGD said the measure is intended to ensure that employee records are properly validated ahead of the nationwide re-verification exercise.

Human Resource departments have consequently been directed to identify affected employees and correct their NIA numbers on the payroll.

For corrections or insertion of NIA details, the affected employee’s application must be submitted together with a cover letter from the head of the institution authorising the correction or insertion.

The documents are to be forwarded to the CAGD for validation.

The Department has also directed Human Resource officers to check their institutions’ corporate email accounts for lists of employees flagged as having “No NIA” details and take the necessary corrective action.

The CAGD further reminded employees that physical copies of NIA cards are no longer required for submission and inspection.

It said this is in accordance with Regulation 9 of the National Identity Register (Amended) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2523).

Employees are instead required to ensure that their NIA numbers and other identity details are accurately captured in the government payroll system through their respective Heads of Human Resources.

The CAGD has urged employees and institutions to comply with the directive before the September 15 deadline to avoid disruptions to salary payments.

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