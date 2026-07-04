HopeXchange celebrates 10 years of excellence in healthcare delivery

Established in 2016, HopeXchange Medical Centre in Kumasi has grown into one of the country’s leading private tertiary medical centres.

The hospital has expanded significantly over the past decade, employing about 450 full-time staff and the establishment of more than 20 clinical, hospitality and administrative annexes.

The hospital has also completed a new maternal and child health facility, expected to begin operations soon to respond to the growing demand for specialised care for women and children.

Speaking during the hospital’s 10th anniversary celebration and scientific symposium of HopeXchange Medical Centre, General Manager Dominic Osei-Kofi expressed appreciation to the hospital’s development partners and donors whose support, he said, has been instrumental in transforming HopeXchange into a major healthcare institution.

He pledged that the hospital will deepen investments in research, specialist care and maternal and child health.

“Necessity compelled the hospital to expand beyond the original hospital building. From enduring the boredom of waiting for patients, today we stand in gratitude to God for what has been achieved. We appreciate donors and partners of HopeXchange for supporting the hospital’s growth,” he said.

HopeXchange Medical Centre has emphasised the partnership of private, nonprofit mission hospitals and public hospitals to curtail pressure on overcrowded public hospitals and expand access to specialist medical care.

The hospital now serves over 75,000 patients annually, and provides referral services for complex cases from across the country.

The hospital, marking its 10th anniversary, opined its positioning as one of the few private hospitals offering highly specialised healthcare to assist the national healthcare burdens.

Ghana's overcrowding situations in public hospitals continue to dent the country’s efforts to achieve universal healthcare coverage and provision of maximum healthcare.

The situation recounted in many public health facilities is seemingly being cushioned by private facilities.

General Manager Dominic Osei-Kofi said the hospital continues to complement Ghana’s public healthcare system by accepting referrals from facilities struggling with increasing patient numbers.

“It’s basically a general hospital with specialities in certain areas. We have all the departments. We are the first hospital to offer kidney transplant services outside Accra. So far, we have performed about six transplants.

“We are looking forward to improving our services and strengthening our focus on research. We also open our doors to public facilities that are burdened, like Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. We have received referrals from many parts of Ghana,” he stated.

The anniversary was held under the theme, “A Decade of Care: Living Compassion, Inspiring Hope and Pursuing Excellence,” and featured a scientific symposium that brought together healthcare professionals, researchers and development partners.

The symposium discussed the hospital’s contributions over the past decade in clinical care, medical education and research, while exploring opportunities to strengthen healthcare delivery through innovation and collaboration.

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