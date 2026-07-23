Ashfoam donates 600 mattresses to Otumfuo-funded female dormitory at Sefwi Wiawso SHS

Ashanti Foam Factory Limited (Ashfoam) has donated six hundred mattresses to furnish the newly inaugurated female dormitory block at Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School in the Western North Region.

The three-storey 600-bed facility was funded by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his alma mater and officially handed over in November 2025.

A delegation from the Ashanti Foam Factory Limited comprising General Manager Ayman Nahle, Head of Marketing and Communications Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi, and Kumasi Branch Secretary Akosua Oforiwa Obiri-Boateng presented the mattresses to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation at Manhyia Palace.

The items were received by Odeneho Okyere Kusi Ntrama, Essumegyahene, on behalf of the foundation.

Speaking at the presentation, Ashfoam’s Head of Marketing and Communications Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko Antwi said the donation forms part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda, which prioritizes youth development, education, health and community welfare.

He stated that the donation underscores Ashfoam’s five-decade-long commitment to education in Ghana, with a particular focus on the Ashanti Region.

According to Mr. Antwi, the company deemed it necessary to support the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in his development initiatives, given that Kumasi is the birthplace of Ashfoam.

He added that the donation was a direct response to the Otumfuo Foundation’s appeal to help equip the new facility ahead of student occupancy.

“Given that Kumasi is the birthplace of our company, it is incumbent on us to support the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in all his initiatives. The Otumfuo Foundation is putting up a female dormitory block at Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, and as a leading mattress manufacturer, we are providing mattresses to equip the facility ahead of student occupancy,” Mr. Antwi stated.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Ashfoam this year, we are reminded that our growth is tied to the communities we serve. This donation is one of several initiatives we have planned to mark the milestone,” he added.

He also commended the Asantehene for his significant contribution to education, particularly in supporting the education of young girls.

Odeneho Okyere Kusi Ntrama, Essumegyahene, on behalf of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and the Asantehene, expressed sincere appreciation to Ashfoam for the gesture.

He described the donation as “timely and impactful,” noting that it would go a long way to ensure that students settle in comfortably ahead of the new academic term.

Odeneho Ntrama further stated that the support aligns with the Foundation’s goal of providing decent and conducive accommodation for students, and pledged that the items would be put to good use.

He also called on other corporate organizations to emulate Ashfoam’s example and urged the company to continue supporting the Foundation’s initiatives.

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