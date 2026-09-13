Donald Trump continues two-day visit of Ireland

Donald Trump remains in the Republic of Ireland as part of his two-day visit to the country.

The US president will spend the day at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg, County Clare for the Irish Open.

On Saturday, he met Ireland's President Catherine Connolly and the Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin.

Trump told reporters he would love to see a united Ireland while at a meeting with Martin in Dublin.

He will leave from Shannon Airport on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Trump said a united Ireland would happen eventually and the Taoiseach was "the right man over here to get it moving".

During his meeting with Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House, in Phoenix Park, Trump said a united Ireland would be a "fantastic thing", and added: "now the UK would have something to say about it obviously but I think it would be a great thing, I mean, how can it be bad?"

A spokesperson for Number 10 referred to Prime Minister Andy Burnham's words on Wednesday in the House of Commons that he "will stick to it (the Good Friday Agreement) 100%".

On Wednesday, Burnham added that "the question of a border poll" was for the Northern Ireland secretary "when there is clear consensus in the country - when public opinion has changed to the point at which the call has to be considered".

A spokesperson for Martin said Trump's comments should "come as a surprise to no one" and the US president has been "consistent in his view that he sees unity in Ireland as the optimal outcome".

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people marched through Dublin to show their opposition to the US president.

Although President Trump left the city just as the protest began, organisers said they wanted to send out a message of opposition to him and his policies.

On Saturday evening, three women were arrested for trespassing on the golf links at Doonbeg and appeared at a special sitting of Ennis District Court.

An enthusiastic golf fan, Trump is expected to stay to watch the final day of action at the Irish Open.

McIlroy, who is defending the title he won last year, played a round of golf with the US president in early 2025.

Trump has previously praised the Northern Irishman's accomplishments on the course after winning back-to-back Masters titles.

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