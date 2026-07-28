NPP Italy Branch elects Prince Boadu Boateng as Secretary after unopposed victory

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Italy Branch has elected Prince Boadu Boateng as its Branch Secretary after he emerged unopposed at the party’s Branch Delegates Conference held in Modena.

The election, which forms part of the party’s ongoing internal reorganisation, recorded the participation of 108 delegates out of 128 registered voters. The process was supervised by the Chairman of the NPP Italy Council of Elders, Stephen Adjei Ameyaw.

Mr Boateng secured the mandate on the back of a five-pillar vision focused on reconciliation, reorganisation, restructuring, international relations and financial sustainability, which he says will guide efforts to strengthen the branch and deepen its contribution to the party.

His campaign adopted the Adinkra symbol Mpatapo, symbolising reconciliation, unity and togetherness, reflecting what he described as his commitment to uniting members and building a stronger branch.

Speaking after his election, Mr Boateng thanked delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to serve with dedication, transparency and inclusiveness.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust and confidence reposed in me. This victory belongs to every member of the NPP Italy Branch, and I will work tirelessly to promote unity, transparency and effective service,” he said.

He called on members to put the election behind them and unite behind a common goal.

“Our priority now is to work together as one family, deepen party organisation and contribute meaningfully to the NPP’s success both within the diaspora and back home in Ghana,” he added.

Mr Boateng said his leadership would be driven by his five-point agenda, with a focus on strengthening party structures, fostering unity and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the NPP Italy Branch as it prepares for future party activities and the 2028 general elections.

Other executives elected to lead the NPP Italy Branch include Aryee Robert Feeni as Chairman, Frank S. Owusu as 1st Vice Chairman, Kyei Simon as 2nd Vice Chairman, Isaac Opoku Donyina as Treasurer, Bernard Abakah as Organizer, Mercy Adobea as Women’s Organizer, Frank Owusu as Youth Organizer, Ali Mohammed as Nasara Organizer, and Okyere James as Communications Director.

The newly elected executives are expected to steer the affairs of the branch as the NPP continues its internal reorganisation ahead of future party activities and preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

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