Mahama receives UAE delegation, explores energy investment opportunities

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has received a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and the UAE, with discussions centred on expanding investment cooperation, particularly in Ghana’s energy sector, the Jubilee House noted.
The engagement also provided an opportunity for both sides to reaffirm the longstanding friendship and partnership between the two countries, while exploring new areas of collaboration to support Ghana’s development agenda.
The UAE delegation’s visit forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic and diplomatic ties between Ghana and international partners.
Latest Stories
-
BoG confident cedi stability will continue as dollar pressures ease
58 minutes
-
Ghana is open for business like never before – 24-Hour Economy takes centre stage in Canada
2 hours
-
East Legon, Madina, Adenta, others face 24-hour water interruptions
2 hours
-
‘Facts first’ – Samuel Jinapor cautions government over foreign affairs decisions
2 hours
-
Foreign policy must be credible or Ghana risks losing influence – Samuel Jinapor
2 hours
-
Ghana must base foreign policy on ‘unimpeachable facts’ – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
Safo Kantanka’s will does not name a church leader, says Kwame Akufo
3 hours
-
Foreign policy must serve Ghanaians, not politics – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
‘Take responsibility’ – Minority caucus supports tough action against South Africa
4 hours
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo still spreading, WHO says
4 hours
-
South African police say death of Nigerian man not linked to anti-migrant violence
4 hours
-
Nigeria’s UTM secures gas supply deal, clears key hurdle to $3 billion LNG project
4 hours
-
Dangote to fund proposed Kenya refinery with cash, bonds and an IPO
4 hours
-
Protests break out in Havana as Cuba struggles to restore electricity
5 hours
-
Oil prices climb as US strikes on Iran fuel fears truce is unravelling
5 hours