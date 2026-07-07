Mahama receives UAE delegation, explores energy investment opportunities

President John Dramani Mahama has received a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and the UAE, with discussions centred on expanding investment cooperation, particularly in Ghana’s energy sector, the Jubilee House noted.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for both sides to reaffirm the longstanding friendship and partnership between the two countries, while exploring new areas of collaboration to support Ghana’s development agenda.

The UAE delegation’s visit forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen economic and diplomatic ties between Ghana and international partners.

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