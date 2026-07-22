The beauty of disaster in Ghana: How politicians benefit from national tragedy

Every nation experiences disasters. Floods, fires, epidemics, industrial accidents, building collapses, and other emergencies are unfortunate realities that no country is entirely immune to.

In well-governed societies, however, disasters are treated as failures to be investigated, lessons to be learned, and opportunities to strengthen institutions. In Ghana, the story is often different. Too frequently, disasters become political opportunities rather than national wake-up calls.

This is the uncomfortable “beauty” of disaster in Ghana not beauty in the human suffering it causes, but in the political advantages that some leaders derive from it. National tragedy has become a stage for political theatre, media attention, emergency procurement, and electoral messaging, while the structural causes of the disasters remain largely unresolved.

The Politics of Sympathy

When disaster strikes, politicians quickly arrive at the scene. Television cameras capture emotional speeches, handshakes with grieving families, and promises that “this will never happen again.” Relief items are distributed, committees are formed, and official condolences are offered.

These moments often generate political goodwill. Leaders present themselves as compassionate and responsive, even when many of the underlying problems poor planning, weak enforcement of regulations, inadequate drainage systems, or neglected infrastructure developed under their own administrations.

The public remembers the sympathy but often forgets the negligence that made the disaster possible.

Disaster as Political Capital

In Ghana, every major disaster becomes a contest of political narratives.

The government blames previous administrations for years of neglect, the opposition blames the current government for incompetence.

Both sides seek to gain political advantage instead of building bipartisan solutions. As the public debates who is responsible, little attention is paid to preventing the next disaster. Consequently, the same floods occur every rainy season, markets continue to burn mysteriously, illegal buildings remain on waterways, and avoidable road accidents continue to claim lives.

The type of disaster may change, but the political response remains the same.

The Economics of Emergency

Disasters also create economic opportunities.

Emergency procurement processes are often less transparent than ordinary public procurement. Governments may invoke urgency to bypass lengthy competitive procedures, allowing contracts for relief supplies, reconstruction projects, consultancy services, and infrastructure rehabilitation to be awarded more quickly.

Emergency action is often necessary during genuine crises. However, without strong oversight, accelerated procurement can increase the risk of waste, inefficiency, or misuse of public resources. This makes transparency and accountability especially important after disasters.

The unfortunate reality is that reconstruction frequently attracts more political attention than prevention.

Preventing floods through proper drainage maintenance rarely attracts headlines.

Building resilient infrastructure before disaster strikes rarely wins political applause.

Rebuilding destroyed infrastructure after tragedy, however, creates visible projects that politicians can showcase.

Media Cycles Reward Crisis

Modern politics thrives on visibility.

A politician inspecting flooded communities receives more media attention than one quietly funding drainage maintenance years before disaster occurs.

A dramatic rescue operation attracts more headlines than routine enforcement of building regulations.

The media naturally focuses on breaking news. Politicians understand this dynamic and often respond accordingly.

As a result, prevention receives little political reward, while crisis management receives maximum exposure.

Citizens Also Share Responsibility

The political exploitation of disaster would be impossible without public complacency.

Many citizens continue to reward emotional speeches instead of measurable results.

Communities often rebuild in flood-prone areas without insisting on long-term planning.

Illegal construction continues because regulations are selectively enforced or ignored.

After every disaster, national outrage fades remarkably quickly. Until citizens consistently demand accountability before not only after tragedy strikes, political incentives are unlikely to change.

A Culture of Forgetfulness

Perhaps Ghana’s greatest political weakness is collective amnesia.

Following every major disaster, commissions of inquiry are established, reports are prepared.

Recommendations are submitted. Months later, public attention shifts elsewhere.

Years later, another disaster occurs under almost identical circumstances. The cycle repeats.

Without institutional memory and implementation, inquiry reports become archives rather than instruments of reform.

Changing the Incentives

The solution is not merely better disaster response but better governance.

Government performance should be judged by disasters prevented, not only by relief distributed.

Parliament should strengthen oversight of emergency procurement and ensure transparency in reconstruction spending.

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies must consistently enforce planning regulations regardless of political pressure.

The media should devote as much attention to disaster preparedness as it does to disaster coverage.

Civil society organizations should track whether past disaster recommendations are implemented.

Most importantly, voters must reward leaders who invest in prevention rather than those who simply perform compassion after catastrophe.

Conclusion

The true measure of leadership is not how effectively it manages a disaster after lives and properties have been lost. It is how successfully it prevents avoidable disasters from occurring in the first place.

Ghana does not suffer from a shortage of knowledge. Engineers understand flood control. Urban planners know where construction should be prohibited. Public health experts know how epidemics spread. Road safety professionals understand accident prevention.

What is often lacking is sustained political commitment to implementing these solutions before tragedy strikes.

National disasters should never become political opportunities. They should be moments of collective reflection, institutional reform, and renewed commitment to protecting lives.

The beauty of disaster, from the politician’s perspective, lies in the visibility, sympathy, and political capital it creates. The beauty that Ghana truly needs, however, is the beauty of competent governance, where tragedies become increasingly rare because prevention, accountability, and long-term planning have replaced political spectacle.

Only then will Ghana move from managing disasters to preventing them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.