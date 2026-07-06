I voted for NDC; I like everything about Mahama – Kumchacha

Audio By Carbonatix
The founder of Heaven Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has praised President John Dramani Mahama and his administration, in a recent interview on Hitz FM.
Speaking to Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, he described the government as one that is delivering good governance.
Kumchacha, who has publicly backed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President Mahama on several occasions, reiterated his support, saying he voted for the governing party in the 2024 general election. Ahead of the polls, he openly endorsed Mahama’s presidential bid and urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC.
“I voted for the NDC. I like everything about John Mahama. I like the way he walks, his humility, the way he talks, everything about him is nice,” he noted.
He disclosed that when President Mahama invited pastors to a meeting, he mobilised about 70 pastors from different parts of the country to attend.
The outspoken preacher also said Ghana’s economic situation has improved since the NDC assumed office in January 2025.
“John Mahama’s government is working. They are trying their best. It is better than the Old Testament government. Because now inflation is down, treasury bills are down, fuel prices are down too. A lot of things have changed. So John Mahama is working,” he said.
Kumchacha further commended the Mahama administration for reducing the number of ministers compared to the previous government, indicating that the move was a positive step towards cutting government expenditure.
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