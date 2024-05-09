Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has expressed his support for live coverage of the ongoing case against the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill popularly known as anti-LGBTQ+.

According to him, the decision will reduce interference and maintain the integrity of legal proceedings.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Dafeamekpor who is also a co-sponsor of the bill said the live coverage would give him a first-hand account of proceedings.

He also emphasised that the live telecast would curb the risk of misinformation or distortion by individuals unfamiliar with legal procedures.

“I am happy that the court permitted live coverage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill proceedings because it reduces the pollution of proceedings by persons who are not well-versed in the matters of procedural law before the court. So to that extent, it was good,” he told host Evans Mensah on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the live coverage of proceedings related to the anti-LGBTQ bill.

This follows a formal request made by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame to telecast the controversial topic.

In a letter to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General cited significant public interest in the bill as the basis for the request.

"Respectfully, in view of the public interest in the cases concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2024 (the Bill) I would like to recommend that the media (including radio and television) be given full access to the relevant courts to undertake coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill," he said in his request to the Chief Justice.

The move has been lauded by many including the Ghana Journalist Association.

However, the Association’s Vice President, Linda Asante Adjei, fears that some of its members might misuse court proceedings if granted unrestricted access to live coverage of cases.

Ms Adjei noted that, like any profession, journalism has its share of individuals with personal interests, thus, urged caution to prevent any manipulation of live proceedings for personal gain.

“It is a good thing to have cameras in the courtroom telecasting live proceedings but it has its pros and cons," she stated.

