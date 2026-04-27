Audio By Carbonatix
The national chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is Monday morning beginning a two-day tour of the Upper East region, in furtherance of his nationwide Thank You Tour.
The tour offers him the opportunity to thank the electorate for returning the NDC to power, and also render account of the government's stewardship.
A programme line-up issued by his office is published below.
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Asiedu Nketia tours Upper East – (See his detailed itinerary)
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