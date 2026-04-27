Asiedu Nketia tours Upper East – (See his detailed itinerary)

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The national chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia is Monday morning beginning a two-day tour of the Upper East region, in furtherance of his nationwide Thank You Tour.

The tour offers him the opportunity to thank the electorate for returning the NDC to power, and also render account of the government's stewardship.

A programme line-up issued by his office is published below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.