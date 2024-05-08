https://www.myjoyonline.com/bahamas-2024-i-knew-it-was-game-over-after-receiving-the-baton-from-azamati-joe-paul/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/bahamas-2024-i-knew-it-was-game-over-after-receiving-the-baton-from-azamati-joe-paul/
Bahamas 2024: ‘I knew it was game over after receiving the baton from Azamati’ – Joe Paul

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  8 May 2024 8:41am

Member of Ghana's 4x100m relay team, Joseph Paul Amoah, says the work of his colleagues made it easy for him to keep the team's lead to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Joe Paul ran the anchor leg in the early hours of Monday as Ghana beat Nigeria to the first spot in Heat 2 to overcome their earlier disappointment at the World Relays in Bahamas.

The national 200m record-holder received the baton from Benjamin Azamati, who had put Ghana in the lead after great efforts by Ibrahim Fuseini and Isaac Botsio.

Joe Paul went on to run a split time of 9.12s to secure the top spot earning Ghana back-to-back spots at the Olympics.

"I knew it was game over because since we started running the relays in 2019 and as the years came by, it’s always been our goal to try to get the baton in the lead on the final leg. So when Aza passed to me and I realised that 10m I was already in the lead…when I saw the video later, I knew he knew it that’s why he did all his antics," said Joe Paul in an interview with Joy Sports.

"Even though this was a happy moment for all of us, since yesterday we have been laughing at that particular situation. It was an unbelievable thing. We’ve hoped for moments like that.

"Doing it was great and against Nigeria, getting our payback from the African Games was like exceptional."

Following the slot for the relays, the athletes will now turn their attention to qualifying for their individual events.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

