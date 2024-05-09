Bahamas Relays: Athletes did not pre-finance participation – Ghana Athletics

Ghana Athletics has denied media reports that Ghana's 4×100m relay team self-financed its participation in the World Athletics Relays in Bahamas last weekend.

Ghana qualified to Paris Olympics this summer with a season's best run of 38.29s, finishing first on Day two of the relays which served as the qualification route to the Games.

Media reports after the team's qualification suggested that the athletes, Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, and Sean Sarfo-Antwi bore the cost of Ghana's participation in the relays.

However, Ghana Athletics in a statement on Thursday, May 9, 2024, refuted the claims, stating that, "...neither athletes nor officials self-financed their representation of Ghana at the Penn Relays and World Relays."

It added that, "...MOYS financed the relay team's participation in the 2024 Penn Relays in the United States of America and further facilitated funding for their critical journey to the 2024 World Relays."

Full statement below:

Ghana Athletics (GA) extends its heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters for their overwhelming backing of Ghana's 4X100m relay team's commendable performance at the 2024 World Relays in Nassau, Bahamas.

GA especially appreciates the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) for their pivotal role in supporting this successful Olympic Games qualification trip.

In preparation for the 2024 World Relays, MOYS financed the relay team's participation in the 2024 Penn Relays in the United States of America and further facilitated funding for their critical journey to the 2024 World Relays.

Ghana Athletics extends its sincere thanks to the Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports and MP for Yegaba/Kubori constituency in the North East Region of Ghana, and by extension, the government of Ghana, for their unwavering support of Ghana Athletics in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games.

To our relay team, we salute our great athletes Captain Joseph Paul Amoah, Benjamin Azamati, Isaac Botsio, Sean Safo-Antwi, Ibrahim Fuseini, Joseph Oduro-Manu and Barnabas Aggerh for the show of professionalism and dedication to their calling.

We believe in them and thus, are fully behind them as they prepare for the Paris 2024.

We thank Ghana and our teaming fans for the prayers and support as we call on corporate institutions to partner GA and the Ministry for the collaboration in ensuring adequate preparation for the team ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

