Bawumia meets with EU ambassadors and EU business leaders

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia convened a significant meeting with ambassadors from the European Union (EU) alongside some private sector executives at the EU Ambassador’s Residence in Accra.

The gathering served as a platform for him to articulate his strategic vision for Ghana's future development and reforms when elected President of the Republic of Ghana.

The NPP flagbearer outlined his vision for the country's future development by stressing the importance of modernizing the tax system, citing Estonia's blockchain model as inspiration.

He highlighted the need for enhanced tax traceability and data cross-checking to expand the taxpayer base.

Dr Bawumia discussed plans for investing in public transport and electric vehicles, including the imminent arrival of 200 Honda electric buses for testing in the next few months.

He emphasised the importance of responsible small-scale mining to prevent environmental degradation and the need for industrialization to generate employment and attract investments.

The Vice President underscored the significance of technology in reorganizing sectors such as agriculture and addressing regional security challenges.

He stressed Ghana's commitment to maintaining an inclusive democracy amidst instability in the sub-region and advocated for cooperation with neighbouring countries and Europe.

Dr Bawumia expressed readiness to revisit policies, including those related to local content and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, to foster a more conducive investment environment.

He stressed the importance of predictability in business regulations and proposed reforms in land title systems and tax exemptions for investors.

Additionally, the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP proposed simplifying the tax system with a flat tax rate and digitizing processes to curb corruption.

He highlighted the need for competition in the energy sector to improve services and reduce monopolies, including the removal of VAT from solar energy.

While accepting the role of education in nation-building, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his support for Free SHS and reminded all gathered about the important trajectory education has taken with STEM and other educational programmes that aim to broaden the horizon of students.

In conclusion, Dr. Bawumia's comprehensive plan aims to drive economic growth, attract investment, enhance governance, and tackle key challenges facing Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.