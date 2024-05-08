Betterland Ghana Limited commits to sustainable mining in Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian-owned mining company, Betterland Ghana Limited (BGL) has committed to sustainable mining operations in Ghana.

Recognising the importance of responsible mining practices, BGL is resolved to work to preserve the environment.

The company said it adheres to strict environmental regulations, engaging in responsible resource extraction while minimising the ecological footprint.

Betterland Ghana Limited has acquired 62.12sqkm concession and 61.93sqkm concession side by side in Nzema East in the Western region of Ghana, which is going through final preparations for full large-scale gold mining operations to commence.

These projects are estimated to produce millions of ounces of gold over the mine life and create employment in the catchment areas, as well as contribute to the gold production tally in Ghana.

Speaking at a media engagement in Accra, the Project Director of Betterland Ghana Limited, David Thomas said they are committed to responsible and sustainable mining practices in the country.

He stated that they "will do so by ensuring that our operations do not adversely impact the environment and the livelihoods of residents of host communities."

Mr Thomas noted that they are "committed to making a positive impact on Ghana’s natural landscapes and mining industry."

David Thomas

For her part, Corporate Affairs Director, Grace Adjoa Frimpomaa Apeaning, said they will ensure that all their members operate within the confines of the regulations.

More importantly, she said they "will ensure that community livelihoods are not destroyed but well protected and enhanced."

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Ms Apeaning said they will "engage the youth in skills training and also buy produce from local farmers to boost the local economy."

This, she said, is their commitment to making positive impacts in the communities in which it operates.

"At Betterland Ghana, we aim to nurture the next generation of change-makers who will drive progress and prosperity in the community within which we operate and make a positive contribution,” Ms Apeaning added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.