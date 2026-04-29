Opinion

BoG 2025 Financial Statements: The figures will soon judge the voyage

Source: Prof Isaac Boadi  
  29 April 2026 2:15pm
Prof. Isaac Boadi - Dean, Faculty of Accounting and Finance, UPSA & Executive Director, Institute of Economic and Research Policy
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Like a captain denying storms

Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiamah now sails town to town

Denying the reality, denying the obvious

Explaining a sinking ship at the Bank of Ghana

Yesterday’s confidence has become today’s damage control

The figures will soon judge the voyage

NOTE:
The author, Prof Isaac Boadi, is the Executive Director at the Institute of Economic and Research for Public Policy (IERPP).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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