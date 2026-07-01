BoG’s share of domestic debt decreased to 17%; commercial creditors hold 9.2% of Ghana’s external debt

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana’s share of domestic debt holdings decreased to 17.5% at the end of December 2025.
This was from 18.9% in December 2024.
In contrast, Domestic Money Bank’s holdings increased to 25.1% from 24.9%, while SSNIT holdings increased to 1.9% from 1.3% over the same comparative period.
According to the 2025 Bank of Ghana Annual Report and Financial Statement, the non-resident holdings, on the other hand, decreased to 4.0% at end-December 2025 from 4.3% at end-December 2024.
Meanwhile, the stock of domestic debt at the end of December 2025 was GH¢333.76 billion (23.3% of Gross Domestic Product), compared with GH¢309.84 billion (26.2% of GDP) at the end of December 2024.
The increase in the domestic debt stock reflected a GH¢15.86 billion rise in short-term securities, a GH¢6.76 billion increase in medium-term securities, and a GH¢1.91 billion increase in long-term securities.
At the end of December 2025, the stock of external debt stood at US$29.40 billion (21.4% of GDP), compared with US$28.45 billion (35.4% of GDP) at the end of December 2024.
The share of external debt by creditor categories were Multilateral holders, 42.3%; international capital market, 28.5%; bilateral holders, 20.0% and commercial creditors, 9.2%
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