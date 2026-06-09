Bonn Climate Talks: COP31 Presidency announces “35% by 2035” electrification target

COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum has launched a new global electrification target as a flagship initiative of the COP31 Presidency’s Action Agenda, calling for a major acceleration in the shift from direct fossil fuel use to clean electricity across buildings, transport and industry.

This comes as part of a wider package of non-negotiated Action Agenda initiatives and targets announced by the COP31 President-Designate.

Speaking to delegates at the Bonn Climate Change Conference, Mr. Kurum, who is Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, proposed a collective global goal to increase the share of final energy demand met by electricity from just over 20% today to 35% by 2035.

“By electrifying daily life, from transport to buildings and industry, we can protect families and businesses from volatile energy markets. This “35% by 2035” target will be one of the defining priorities of our COP31 Presidency. On the road to COP31 in Antalya, we will work to bring together a strong global coalition that is ready and determined to act in support of this objective,” said Murat Kurum.

The COP31 Presidency also committed to building a global coalition to implement actions towards achieving this target.

The target is based on analysis from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and is designed to support implementation of the Paris Agreement and help keep the world on a pathway consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

During a presentation on the Presidency’s Action Agenda, Mr. Kurum also announced other targets, including a goal of halving the growth in global waste by 2035. This ambition is part of COP31’s thematic focus on achieving zero waste. Food waste in particular accounts for 10% of global emissions, primarily through methane, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas.

The COP31 Presidency also introduced a new global target under its Resilient Cities priority, to reduce energy consumption intensity in the building sector by at least 25% by 2035. This is an important step in protecting families and businesses from rising energy costs.

In addition, Mr. Kurum also shared details on new initiatives and targets being developed by the Presidency. These include critical topics such as food security, circular materials in manufacturing and climate education.

He also shared further details on the Climate Implementation Bridge, which will support countries by improving the link between national climate, economic and development priorities, helping finance reach the ground more rapidly and with greater impact.

In support of the electrification target, the COP31 Presidency, in partnership with Australia, has commissioned the IEA to deliver special reports to map out pathways to achieving the “35x35” target and to analyse the benefits of halving waste growth and boosting circular waste management systems.

This follows the COP31 Presidency’s existing work with IRENA to identify how electrification can accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

“Electrification has already sparked a global surge in clean energy, driving growth and jobs. Rewiring the global economy is crucial to kick the world’s addiction to coal, oil and gas, to bring energy costs down, and to restore energy security. Now’s the time to step up the pace and scale of electrification, as the current fossil fuel cost crisis shows so painfully,” said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC.

“So too, more resilient and energy-efficient cities and cutting waste are key to tackling the climate crisis which is already hitting every economy and global supply chains, and driving up inflation. The Brazilian COP30 Presidency introduced the alignment of the Action Agenda with the first Global Stocktake outcomes, setting six thematic axes — and the incoming Turkish presidency, working with Australia, is to be commended for building on that progress.”

The Bonn Climate Change Conference is taking place from 8–18 June 2026 and is an annual meeting of negotiators from Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, ahead of the annual COP summit, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye, this November.

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