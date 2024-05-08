Building a credible register not EC’s responsibility alone – Haruna Mohammed

The Deputy National General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed, has emphasised the importance of continuous engagement with the Electoral Commission (EC) to address challenges encountered during the limited voters' registration exercise.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Mohammed acknowledged the inevitability of challenges in electoral processes, citing previous instances during electioneering periods.

He distinguished between external factors such as network challenges, which are beyond the EC's control, and internal factors like machine failures, which he believes should be preemptively addressed through testing.

“There has not been a perfect system anywhere, we’ve gone through this process a couple of times during our electioneering process. In all those situations some of these challenges come. In terms of network challenge it is an external factor that affected the works of the Electoral Commission, not an internal factor. So they had no control over it.

“But when we talk about the machine failure, then it definitely becomes an internal factor because we believe they ought to be tested before they are deployed for usage. But in this case of internet challenges, it is something that they don’t have control over,” he noted.

He, therefore advocated for constant engagement with the EC to monitor registration numbers and determine whether an extension of the registration period is necessary to accommodate potential low turnout.

Highlighting the role of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in facilitating dialogue between political parties and the EC, Mr Mohammed indicated that if a consensus emerges regarding the need for an extension, political parties would call on the EC to consider prolonging the registration period.

“I believe that there must be some sort of extension if it’s necessary because if the numbers that are coming in by the end of the limited registration exercise (21 days) are not that encouraging then an extension needs to be made. Also, IPAC will meet before this exercise ends, so if there is that need, then political parties will call on the Electoral Commission to extend the period.”

