Bush Resource Centers: Ho facility wasting away despite Akufo-Addo’s claims of completion

Six years after construction works began on the National Youth Authority’s Youth Resource Centers, only one has been completed.
The facilities were supposed to be ready in nine months. But six years and over 177 million cedis later, only one out of the ten; the Koforidua Center, has been completed.
In Ho, the construction works have stalled for nearly eight months following the NYA’s inability to pay the contractor, Wilkado Construction.
There is more in the following report by JoySports' Victor Atsu Tamakloe.
Bush Resource Centres:— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) May 9, 2024
Four months after President Akufo-Addo said the Ho Youth Resource Center was completed, the facility is an eyesore.@AtsuTamakloe visited Ho and put this together.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/EE6ByxZoVV
