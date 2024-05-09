https://www.myjoyonline.com/bush-resource-centers-ho-facility-wasting-away-despite-akufo-addos-claims-of-completion/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/bush-resource-centers-ho-facility-wasting-away-despite-akufo-addos-claims-of-completion/

Bush Resource Centers: Ho facility wasting away despite Akufo-Addo’s claims of completion

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe  
  9 May 2024 12:41pm

Six years after construction works began on the National Youth Authority’s Youth Resource Centers, only one has been completed.

The facilities were supposed to be ready in nine months. But six years and over 177 million cedis later, only one out of the ten; the Koforidua Center, has been completed.

In Ho, the construction works have stalled for nearly eight months following the NYA’s inability to pay the contractor, Wilkado Construction.

There is more in the following report by JoySports' Victor Atsu Tamakloe.

