Cabo Verde hold Saudi Arabia to book historic Argentina tie

Audio By Carbonatix
Cabo Verde have penned a FIFA World Cup™ fairy tale of epic proportions by recording a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia to secure their progress from Group H behind pool toppers Spain.
The Blue Sharks also memorably held the European champions in their opener before securing a 2-2 draw with Uruguay. Their result tonight, coupled with Spain's victory over La Celeste, has confirmed that the pair will advance. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, will prop up the section with two points.
Both sides struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the first half. Cabo Verde's Jamiro Monteiro came closest when he burst beyond Saud Abdulhamid and saw his low drive shovelled behind by Mohammed Al-Owais.
Monteiro also enjoyed the first opening of the second period. Wagner Pina was fed in down the right and cut the ball back to the No10, but his effort lacked power and was easily gathered by the Saudi goalkeeper. Kevin Pina then let fly with a curling left-footed effort which flew just past the post.
While Al-Owais wasn't trouble by that effort, he had to be at his best soon after. The islanders broke quickly through Nuno da Costa who carried the ball to the edge of the area and fed the onrushing Laros Duarte, but Al-Owais made himself big to foil the midfielder.
Da Costa had his head in his hands once again in the dying embers, as Garry Rodrigues did great work on the right and cut the ball back to the No11. While the goal was gaping, his side-footed effort cleared the far post.
Despite those missed chances, Cabo Verde wouldn't be denied a historic berth in the last 32. Bubista will lead his charges into battle against reigning champions Argentina in Miami on 3 July.
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