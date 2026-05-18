Chalom Hights empowers female BECE candidates through ElevateHer Mentorship Programme at Ashiaman Gbitsele

Chalom Hights has successfully hosted another impactful edition of its flagship ElevateHer Mentorship Programme at Ashiaman Gbitsele, engaging and empowering female students preparing to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The mentorship session was designed to equip the young girls with the confidence, guidance, motivation, and practical tools needed to approach their examinations and future aspirations with purpose and self-belief. The programme brought together mentors and facilitators who shared insights on academic excellence, self-confidence, discipline, leadership, personal growth, and resilience.

Speaking during the session, Rita Adu Boateng emphasized the importance of intentionally investing in young girls at critical stages of their development. “The transition period for young girls, especially before major examinations such as the BECE, is one of the most defining moments in their lives. Through ElevateHer, we want every girl to know that her background does not limit her potential. We are committed to helping young girls build confidence, dream bigger, and believe in their ability to succeed.”

The students participated in interactive discussions, motivational sessions, and mentorship conversations focused on overcoming fear, managing pressure, preparing mentally for examinations, and understanding the importance of education in shaping their future opportunities. The initiative forms part of Chalom Hights’ broader mission to empower young women and girls to thrive personally, academically, and professionally by creating safe spaces for mentorship, growth, and leadership development.

Teachers and community representatives present at the event commended the initiative for addressing not only the academic needs of the students but also their emotional and personal development ahead of their examinations.

Since its inception, the ElevateHer programme has continued to impact young women across different communities through mentorship engagements, empowerment conversations, leadership development initiatives, and educational support programmes. Chalom Hights remains committed to expanding the reach of the ElevateHer initiative and creating opportunities that empower more girls to rise with confidence, purpose, and ambition.

About Chalom Hights

Chalom Hights is a women empowerment organisation focused on breaking barriers and building confidence in young women and girls to achieve their personal, academic, and professional aspirations through mentorship, leadership development, education, and empowerment initiatives. Email: admin@chalomhights.org; Phone: 0540119239; Social Media: Chalom Hights

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.