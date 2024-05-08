Champions League: Real Madrid snatch stunning win over Bayern Munich to reach final

Real Madrid snatched an incredible semi-final victory as two late goals defeated Bayern Munich and set up a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern looked to be heading to the final when Alphonso Davies cut in and blasted past Andriy Lunin after England captain Harry Kane had found him with a superb pass.

But Joselu grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser when he reacted quickest after Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had been excellent up until then, fumbled Vinicius Jr's effort.

There was even more drama to come two minutes later when Joselu, a former Stoke City striker, swept home from six yards out from Antonio Rudiger's square pass.

The goal had originally been given as offside only for a video assistant referee decision to show that Joselu was onside, sparking incredible scenes of celebration in the Bernabeu, with Real hanging on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Real, 14-time European champions, will face Dortmund on Saturday, 1 June at Wembley.

