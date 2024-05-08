COCOBOD confiscates 130 bags of smuggled cocoa in Mpraeso

The National Anti-Cocoa Smuggling Task Force division of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has intercepted smuggled cocoa beans at Mpraeso in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Acting on a tip-off during routine surveillance within the Kwahu block, the team, comprising National Security Personnel, arrested the smugglers.

The intercepted cocoa, amounting to 130 bags, had been smuggled through Suhum to Mpraeso, with plans to be transported further through the Afram Plains River in the Kwahu Afram Plains South, eventually heading to the Volta Region and then Togo.

Currently, the suspects, Kwasi Edem, 55, and Dennis Hodo, 28, who were in charge of the tipper truck, are in police custody at the Mpraeso Central Police Station assisting with investigations.

The smugglers had concealed the cocoa bags under chippings in the tipper truck, utilising a new modus operandi aimed at evading security checkpoints.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori briefed the media on the arrest, emphasising that the operation, ongoing for two years, has resulted in the apprehension of several smugglers attempting to transport goods to Togo through Ghanaian corridors.

Mr Ofori charged his fellow District and Municipal Chief Executives (DCEs and MCEs) to remain vigilant and enhance security measures, vowing to continue cracking down on cocoa smuggling activities.

“All the barriers that the Government has deployed security men to, let’s be on the lookout. It is not only in our waters that such activities happen. But I say emphatically, that no smuggled goods will bypass our supervision here."

“So, I’m stating this, and also charging my fellow MMDCEs, whoever is positioned at an entry point should be vigilant. Security agencies should also be vigilant. Inhabitants of this town should also be vigilant; we are the ones carrying out this act," he said.

