Concerned NPP-USA members demand release of election album, raise transparency concerns ahead of branch polls

Some concerned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) USA Branch have called on the branch leadership to immediately release the official election album, warning that delays and alleged administrative lapses could undermine confidence in the upcoming branch elections.

In a press release issued ahead of the polls, the group expressed concern that with only eight days to the elections, members had still not been given access to the official voters’ register, which they described as a fundamental requirement for a credible electoral process.

According to the group, the delay has created uncertainty among the membership and raised questions about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process.

“With only eight days remaining before the Branch elections, the leadership has yet to release the official election album, a basic requirement for a credible electoral process. This unprecedented delay has fuelled widespread anxiety among members and raised legitimate questions about the commitment of the current Branch leadership to transparency and fairness,” the statement said.

The concerned members also alleged that some chapter elections began shortly after midnight without members having prior access to the election album, making it impossible for candidates and voters to verify the electoral register before voting.

They further claimed that confusion over election procedures had left many members uncertain about the rules governing the process, while registration for the July 24–26 Branch Conference had reportedly slowed as members remained unsure whether the conference and its electoral activities would proceed as scheduled.

According to the group, these developments have weakened confidence in the internal electoral process.

“These developments do not inspire confidence. They undermine it,” the statement added.

The group further questioned the leadership record of the NPP-USA Branch Chairperson, Obaa Yaa Frimpong, who is contesting for the position of National First Vice Chairperson, arguing that leadership should be assessed by one’s record of transparency, fairness and competence.

The statement also alleged that the current branch leadership attempted to prevent some recently relocated members from Ghana from contesting internal positions. It claimed that although the party’s National Council later intervened to allow broader participation, the incident had raised concerns about inclusiveness within the branch.

The members further questioned the continued delay in publishing the election album.

“If there is nothing to conceal, why has the official voters’ register not been made available to the membership? Why are members expected to place blind faith in a process whose most fundamental documents remain unavailable only days before the election? Internal democracy cannot survive where transparency is withheld,” the statement said.

The group has consequently called on the branch leadership to immediately release the official election album, publish all election rules and procedures, and guarantee what it described as a free, fair, transparent and inclusive election for all qualified members.

It maintained that the NPP’s long-standing commitment to democracy, the rule of law and accountability must be reflected in its internal electoral processes.

“The membership deserves answers. The membership deserves transparency. Above all, the membership deserves elections whose outcome commands confidence because the process itself is beyond reproach. Silence is no longer an option. The time for accountability is now,” the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.