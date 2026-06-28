Croatia defeat a lesson, not a setback – Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has insisted that Ghana's defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match at the FIFA World Cup will not dampen the team's confidence as they prepare for the Round of 32 stage of the tournament.

The skipper said although the Black Stars were disappointed to miss the opportunity to finish the group campaign on a winning note, the result had not affected the team's morale or belief.

Ghana had already secured qualification to the Round of 32 before facing Croatia after collecting four points from the opening two matches, including a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama and a hard-fought draw against England.

The final group encounter, therefore, presented an opportunity to maintain the unbeaten run and build further momentum heading into the knockout rounds. However, the Black Stars were beaten by the experienced Croatians.

Reflecting on the outcome after the match, Ayew dismissed suggestions that Ghana's already-secured qualification may have influenced the team's performance.

"It was a World Cup game, and when you play a World Cup game, you always want to win because you want to keep the winning streak and the positivity going. Obviously, this hasn't affected the mood or anything like that," Jordan Ayew told the media after the match.

The veteran forward stressed that every World Cup match is approached with the same determination, regardless of the team's qualification status.

According to him, the Black Stars remained fully committed to securing victory against Croatia in order to carry positive momentum into the next stage of the competition.

Despite the setback, Ayew expressed confidence that the defeat would serve as an important learning experience rather than a psychological blow.

"We gave it our best shot and will learn from our mistakes," he stressed.

Attention now shifts to the Round of 32, where the Black Stars will seek to revive their quest for a deep run at the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Having already surpassed the disappointment of their group-stage exit at the previous World Cup, Ghana will be hoping to regroup quickly, correct the shortcomings exposed against Croatia and carry renewed determination into the knockout phase.

With experienced leaders such as Ayew and Thomas Partey providing guidance alongside an emerging generation of talented young players, the Black Stars remain optimistic about extending their stay in the competition as they chase a place among the world's elite.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.