Dissolve Stan Dogbe flood task force now! — Afenyo-Markin tells government

The Minority in Parliament has called for the immediate dissolution of the seven-member presidential task force established to address perennial flooding in Accra, describing Monday's devastating floods as evidence that the committee failed to deliver meaningful interventions despite more than a year in operation.

The opposition caucus has also demanded a full parliamentary investigation into the activities of the committee chaired by Deputy Chief of Staff Stan Dogbe, as well as an urgent public health response to prevent possible disease outbreaks following the floods that have so far claimed at least 12 lives.

The task force was inaugurated by President John Dramani Mahama in March 2025 with a mandate to assess flood-prone areas, coordinate government interventions and recommend long-term solutions to Accra's recurring flooding challenge.

However, addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, June 30, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin questioned the effectiveness of the committee, noting that 15 months after its establishment, there was little evidence of the work it had undertaken or the recommendations it had produced.

He argued that the scale of destruction witnessed after Monday's torrential rains exposed what he described as a disconnect between government assurances and actual flood preparedness.

"Yesterday's flooding is the clearest evidence that this task force produced no meaningful intervention on the ground. If serious drainage works, desalting or flood mitigation infrastructure had been undertaken, the impact of the rains, however heavy, would have been measurably reduced."

He continued: "Instead, entire neighbourhoods went underwater, exposing the gap between government rhetoric and government delivery."

Calls for parliamentary inquiry

The Minority Leader urged Parliament to establish a special committee to investigate the conduct of the flood preparedness task force together with all ministries, departments and agencies responsible for flood prevention and disaster management.

According to him, the proposed inquiry should determine the extent of work undertaken by the committee since its inauguration and establish whether public resources allocated to it were utilised effectively.

"The minority is calling on this house to establish a parliamentary committee specifically mandated to investigate the conduct of the flood preparedness task force and the relevant government ministries and agencies in the lead-up to this disaster."

He said the investigation should examine several critical issues.

"That enquiry must establish what work, if any, the task force undertook since its establishment, what funds were allocated to it, and how they were spent, what specific mitigation measures were planned and implemented, and why none of this prevented or meaningfully reduced the impact of foreseeable seasonal flooding."

Mr Afenyo-Markin maintained that officials found to have neglected their responsibilities should be sanctioned.

"Those found responsible for negligence or dereliction of duty must be held accountable."

Committee should step aside

Pending the outcome of any investigation, the Minority is demanding that members of the presidential task force relinquish their responsibilities to ensure an impartial inquiry.

"Pending the outcome of this enquiry, the minority demands that all members of the task force step aside from their roles."

He stressed that the demand was intended to safeguard the integrity of any investigation rather than prejudge those involved.

"This is not a presumption of guilt. It is a basic standard accountability that any institution facing serious questions over its conduct should observe so that the investigation can proceed without interference and so that those under scrutiny are not left to oversee the very response to a crisis their own inaction may have worsened."

Health concerns

Beyond accountability, the Minority also expressed concern over the heightened risk of disease outbreaks in the aftermath of the floods.

The caucus called on the Minister of Health to immediately outline the emergency public health measures government intends to implement to prevent outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, diarrhoeal diseases and other infections commonly associated with flooding.

The call comes amid warnings from health professionals, including the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, that stagnant floodwaters, contaminated drinking water and poor sanitation could trigger serious public health emergencies if swift preventive measures are not implemented.

Devastating floods

Monday's torrential rains caused extensive flooding across large sections of Greater Accra, inundating communities including Alajo, Adabraka, Circle, Kaneshie, Weija, Tse Addo and parts of Tema. Homes, businesses and major roads were submerged, while thousands of residents were displaced and vehicles stranded.

Government has confirmed that 12 people died, with several others reported missing. The Interior Ministry has also indicated that thousands of households were affected as emergency agencies continue rescue, relief and recovery operations.

The disaster has reignited national debate over the effectiveness of flood mitigation measures and renewed calls for comprehensive drainage improvements, stricter enforcement of planning regulations and stronger accountability in addressing Ghana's perennial flooding problem.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.