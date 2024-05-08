Duopoly of NPP, NDC destabilising Ghana’s progress – Alan Kyerematen

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has chastised both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for hindering Ghana's progress.

He asserted that both parties are responsible for causing divisiveness in Ghana's political landscape.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the former Trade and Industry Minister stated, "The divisiveness in our body politics driven by the duopoly of the two dominant parties, the NPP and NDC, has been a major destabilising factor for progress in Ghana."

YES, WE CAN !!!

We can build a truly representative government, eliminate the current "Winner takes all syndrome" ensure the continuity of the execution of government projects, and avoid the arrogance associated with political power and influence.



Together, we can sculpt a… pic.twitter.com/ENDJHLn8VD — Alan Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) May 8, 2024

Mr Kyerematen emphasised that Ghana has the potential to build a truly representative government, eliminate the current "winner takes all syndrome," and ensure the continuity of government projects.

He further expressed that such reforms would help to mitigate the arrogance associated with political power and influence in the nation.

"Together, we can sculpt a brighter future for Ghana, where every voice is heard and every citizen is valued," he said.

