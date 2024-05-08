Duopoly of NPP, NDC destabilising Ghana’s progress – Alan Kyerematen

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has chastised both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for hindering Ghana's progress.
He asserted that both parties are responsible for causing divisiveness in Ghana's political landscape.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the former Trade and Industry Minister stated, "The divisiveness in our body politics driven by the duopoly of the two dominant parties, the NPP and NDC, has been a major destabilising factor for progress in Ghana."
YES, WE CAN !!!— Alan Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) May 8, 2024
We can build a truly representative government, eliminate the current "Winner takes all syndrome" ensure the continuity of the execution of government projects, and avoid the arrogance associated with political power and influence.
Together, we can sculpt a… pic.twitter.com/ENDJHLn8VD
Mr Kyerematen emphasised that Ghana has the potential to build a truly representative government, eliminate the current "winner takes all syndrome," and ensure the continuity of government projects.
He further expressed that such reforms would help to mitigate the arrogance associated with political power and influence in the nation.
"Together, we can sculpt a brighter future for Ghana, where every voice is heard and every citizen is valued," he said.
Latest Stories
-
We’ll extend the duration of the Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures
24 mins
-
Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International
25 mins
-
Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode
31 mins
-
Bawumia promises to establish a Minerals Development Bank when elected president
32 mins
-
Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services
42 mins
-
Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Ltd announces new leadership in Ghana
2 hours
-
I disagree with unfettered access to court cases in live broadcast – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
3 hours
-
Sulemana Braimah advocates gradual implementation of live courtroom coverage
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor
3 hours
-
GJA expresses concerns over live court coverage; fears abuse by some members
3 hours
-
MFWA opposes uncontrolled access to live court proceedings for press
4 hours
-
Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded
6 hours
-
Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations
6 hours
-
Nigeria invites bids for 12 new oil blocks, promises fair process
6 hours