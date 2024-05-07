https://www.myjoyonline.com/ec-apologizes-for-voter-registration-hitches/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/ec-apologizes-for-voter-registration-hitches/
National

EC apologizes for voter registration hitches

Source: Adomonline.com  
  7 May 2024 7:38pm

The Electoral Commission (EC) has apologized for the technical challenges on the first day of the limited voter registration exercise across the country.

According to the EC, these challenges included faulty machines and network problems that prevented some prospective voters from registering on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The EC explained that, they encountered some technical challenges with internet connectivity in several registration centres, which delayed the registration process.

However, by noon, majority of these technical issues had been resolved, allowing the registration exercise to proceed smoothly across the country, EC stated.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, the Director of Electoral Service at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe rendered an apology for the hiccups.

“We apologize for the challenges we have encountered in some parts of the country. Now that things have formally taken off, we hope that going forward there won’t be any challenges as the exercise will go on smoothly,” he said.

He encouraged all eligible applicants to take advantage of the opportunity and register to vote in their respective districts.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com