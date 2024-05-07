EC apologizes for voter registration hitches

The Electoral Commission (EC) has apologized for the technical challenges on the first day of the limited voter registration exercise across the country.
According to the EC, these challenges included faulty machines and network problems that prevented some prospective voters from registering on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
The EC explained that, they encountered some technical challenges with internet connectivity in several registration centres, which delayed the registration process.
However, by noon, majority of these technical issues had been resolved, allowing the registration exercise to proceed smoothly across the country, EC stated.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Tuesday, the Director of Electoral Service at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Serebour Quaicoe rendered an apology for the hiccups.
“We apologize for the challenges we have encountered in some parts of the country. Now that things have formally taken off, we hope that going forward there won’t be any challenges as the exercise will go on smoothly,” he said.
He encouraged all eligible applicants to take advantage of the opportunity and register to vote in their respective districts.
