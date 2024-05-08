EC pays temporary officials for 2023 District Level Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has settled its indebtedness to almost all temporary officials who worked in the December 2023 District Level Elections.
The EC says a total of 116,211 temporary officials who worked in the District Level Elections have been paid the sum of GH₵69,164,842.11 for their services. However, 47 temporary officials remain unpaid and are owed a total amount of GH₵24,263.16.
In a press release signed by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu, the EC said as part of ongoing efforts to improve the recruitment and payment process for temporary officials, it has embarked on a project to digitise its data collection systems.
“This initiative will enhance and improve the payment methods for all Temporary Officials and prevent delays.”
According to the EC, the introduction of the digital system will also improve the overall efficiency of the Commission's administrative procedures.
“Additionally, the digital system will help streamline administrative procedures, reduce paperwork and ensure the accuracy and security of data. “
The EC said the digitisation initiative is a vital step in the Commission's commitment to modernisation, operational efficiency, and resource management.
"With this modernisation, current and future temporary staff of the EC should expect to be paid on time."
Meanwhile, the EC has assured voters that mistakes made during the ongoing limited voter registration will be corrected during the Voters Register Exhibition Exercise.
This follows a video in which a new Voter's ID Card shows the bearer registered at Kasoa in the Central Region, yet the District is captured as Ayawaso North in the Greater Accra Region.
The EC says these errors are usual hence the occasional exhibition of the register for the rectification of such errors. The Commission will open the register for such mistakes to be corrected from Monday, July 15, to July 24.
