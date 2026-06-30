ECG says it is working to restore vending systems and PowerApp services affected by floods

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that recent flooding in Accra has affected some of its vending systems and payment platforms, including the ECG PowerApp.
In a statement, the power distributor said the disruptions were caused by the flooding that followed heavy rains in parts of the capital, impacting its service infrastructure.
ECG assured customers that efforts were underway to restore the affected systems and expressed optimism that services on the ECG PowerApp would be fully restored by 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
The company apologised for the inconvenience caused and appealed to customers for patience as restoration works continue.
"The inconvenience caused to our cherished customers is deeply regretted," the statement said.
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