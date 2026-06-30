ECG working to restore PowerApp after flooding disrupts payment platforms

The Electricity Company of Ghana (Electricity Company of Ghana) has announced that recent flooding in Accra has disrupted its vending systems and payment platforms, including the ECG PowerApp.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 29, the power distributor said the flooding affected some of its critical systems, preventing customers from purchasing electricity credit and accessing self-service services.

ECG said technical teams are working to restore the affected platforms and expressed optimism that the PowerApp would be back online by 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

“The inconvenience caused to our cherished customers is deeply regretted,” the company said.

The disruption comes as heavy rains continue to affect parts of the capital, causing widespread flooding that has disrupted transport, businesses and essential public services.

Earlier in the day, ECG and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) temporarily shut down power supply from the Mallam and Achimota primary substations after floodwaters inundated critical electricity infrastructure.

The companies have since begun phased restoration of power after engineers assessed that water levels had receded to safe levels.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA) has warned that more rainfall is expected, urging residents to remain vigilant.

ECG has also advised the public to avoid flooded electrical installations and immediately report any fallen electricity poles or exposed power lines to help prevent accidents as response efforts continue.

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