EC’s limited voter registration: 18-Year-Olds eagerly embrace voting rights in Ghana

A new voter displays her voters card

In a nation where each vote shapes the future, young Ghanaians are seizing the opportunity to cast their ballots as they come of age. The recent commencement of the Electoral Commission's Limited Voter Registration has sparked enthusiasm among new voters, symbolising not just a civic duty, but a profound moment of empowerment and participation in the democratic process.

Across registration centres nationwide, scenes of excitement unfolded as first-time voters proudly acquired their voter identification cards, marking their official entry into the realm of electoral decision-making.

For many, like Florence Owusu, this moment represents a long-awaited milestone, a chance to finally have a say in the governance of their nation.

Expressing her elation, Florence said, "Voting to elect a president and member of parliament has been my wish for a long time, but my age did not allow me to do so. This year, however, has presented me with the opportunity to register as a voter and exercise my right." With a sense of responsibility and determination, she pledged to make her vote count, ensuring that her choice reflects the best interests of the nation.

Similarly, Eric Hutor expressed his joy at obtaining his voter ID card, recognizing it as the key to shaping the country's future. "I am thrilled to have the chance to elect the next president of our nation," he remarked, highlighting the significance of every citizen's role in the democratic process.

As these young Ghanaians prepare to participate in the upcoming December 7 general elections, their enthusiasm serves as a testament to the vitality of democracy and the enduring commitment of the nation's youth to engage in shaping their collective destiny. With each new voter, Ghana's democratic landscape grows richer, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and democratic ideals.

