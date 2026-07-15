Emirates flight EK789 touches down in Accra for the first time

Over the weekend, Emirates flight EK789 landed at Accra International Airport for the first time, marking the next phase of growth for the airline in Ghana.

Reflecting the country’s growing demand for travel and global connectivity, Emirates now operates 11 weekly services between Dubai and Accra, offering customers more choice and greater convenience, whether travelling for business, leisure or visiting friends and family.

Operating every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the additional service complements Emirates' existing daily flight, introducing an early morning arrival time to optimise international connections from key inbound markets such as India, the US, the UK and Germany.

The outbound flight is scheduled for convenient onward travel to key business and tourist hubs in Asia, Australia, the US and Saudi Arabia, via Dubai.

Salem Almana, Emirates' Country Manager for Ghana, said: "The arrival of this additional service reaffirms our long-term commitment to Ghana, a market that has played an important role in Emirates' African network for more than two decades.

"As travel demand continues to grow, we are pleased to offer our customers greater flexibility and more choice, underpinned by Emirates’ world-renowned inflight experience and hospitality.”

Since commencing operations to Ghana in 2004, Emirates has played an important role in connecting the country with global markets through its Dubai hub.

Over the years, the airline has supported tourism, facilitated business travel and strengthened trade links between Ghana and destinations across its international network.

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited said: “The introduction of Emirates' additional Dubai–Accra service is a strong endorsement of Ghana's growing aviation sector and the increasing demand for international connectivity.

"It is encouraging to see Emirates, a long-standing airline partner, continue to expand its operations in Ghana, providing passengers with more travel options while supporting the movement of people, goods and investment.

"At Ghana Airports Company Limited, we remain committed to working closely with Emirates and all our airline partners to strengthen connectivity, enhance the passenger experience and position Accra International Airport as a preferred gateway to West Africa.”

The additional flights are operated by Emirates' Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 304 spacious seats in Economy Class.

Customers travelling from Ghana will continue to enjoy Emirates' award-winning products and services, including regionally inspired cuisine and the airline's award-winning ice inflight entertainment system, offering more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages, including Ghanaian content.

Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com, the Emirates App, through online and offline travel agents, or at Emirates retail stores, including Emirates Travel Store in Accra.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.