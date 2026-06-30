Energy sector agencies submit reform roadmaps to Finance Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
Agencies under the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition have presented their strategic roadmaps to the Ministry of Finance as part of efforts to align government priorities and accelerate the implementation of reforms across Ghana's energy sector.
The presentation formed part of a meeting led by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, who disclosed in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30, that the engagement sought to establish a coordinated approach to addressing challenges within the petroleum, electricity and renewable energy industries.
Dr Jinapor explained that each agency outlined its ongoing programmes, strategic priorities and areas where additional government support would be required to fast-track implementation.
He said the discussions reflected government's determination to build a stronger and more resilient energy sector capable of meeting the country's growing development needs.
The Minister indicated that the engagement aligns with President John Dramani Mahama's vision of resetting Ghana's energy sector through effective planning, stronger institutional collaboration and targeted investments.
"Each agency presented its strategic roadmap, outlining ongoing reforms, key priorities and the support required from Government to accelerate delivery across the petroleum, power and renewable energy sectors," he said.
He expressed confidence that the strengthened partnership between the Ministries of Energy and Finance would help deliver improved energy infrastructure, expand access to electricity, promote clean energy development and create lasting benefits for businesses and households across the country.
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