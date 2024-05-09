Eva Andoh-Poku appointed acting Administrator for GIFEC

Eva Andoh-Poku has been appointed the acting Administrator at the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC).

She is succeeding Prince Ofosu Sefah. Madam Andoh-Poku previously served as the acting Deputy Administrator of GIFEC.

She teps into her new position following the termination of Mr Sefah's appointment on May 6 by Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation.

About GIFEC

The Ghana Investment Fund for Telecommunications (GIFTEL), was established in 2004, as an agency of the Ministry of Communications to facilitate the provision of Universal Access to basic telephony for the unserved and underserved communities in the country

The promulgation of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), gave legal backing to the organisation, thereby changing its name to Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), as well as giving it an expanded mandate and scope.

The scope of operations of GIFEC, as enshrined in section 32 of Act 775 mandates the organisation to facilitate the implementation of Universal Access to Electronic Communication and the provision of Internet Points of Presence in underserved and unserved communities, facilitate capacity-building programmes and promote ICT inclusion in the unserved and underserved communities, the deployment of ICT equipment to educational, vocational and other training institutions.

