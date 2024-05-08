Everyone safe after building collapses in Nairobi

A five-story building collapsed in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday night leading to a major rescue operation, led by the Kenya Red Cross.
The building collapsed in Uthiru - on the outskirts of the city - with initial reports suggesting dozens of people were trapped beneath the rubble.
But on Wednesday morning the Kenya Red Cross said all tenants of the building had been accounted for.
Ten others with minor injuries were treated at the scene, the aid agency added.
Several videos shared online showed the apartment block tilted to the side as onlookers raised alarm.
Bramwel Simiyu, the Nairobi disaster management chief officer, allayed fears of four missing residents, including a 10-year-old girl, saying all the 34 residents had been located and were safe, The Star news website reported.
"The building was sinking slowly, and all the residents were able to jump out and managed to exit the building," Mr Simiyu said.
He, however, said military sniffer dogs would be deployed to establish if there were more people trapped in the debris.
The East African nation has been experiencing unprecedented heavy rains since March that have claimed the lives of 238 people and displaced 235,000 others.
Latest Stories
-
We’ll extend the duration of the Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures
24 mins
-
Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International
25 mins
-
Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode
31 mins
-
Bawumia promises to establish a Minerals Development Bank when elected president
33 mins
-
Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services
42 mins
-
Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Ltd announces new leadership in Ghana
2 hours
-
I disagree with unfettered access to court cases in live broadcast – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
3 hours
-
Sulemana Braimah advocates gradual implementation of live courtroom coverage
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor
3 hours
-
GJA expresses concerns over live court coverage; fears abuse by some members
3 hours
-
MFWA opposes uncontrolled access to live court proceedings for press
4 hours
-
Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded
6 hours
-
Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations
6 hours
-
Nigeria invites bids for 12 new oil blocks, promises fair process
6 hours