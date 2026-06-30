Executive must justify certificate of urgency bills—Parliamentary Network

Samuel Obeng — Executive Director, Parliamentary Network Africa

The Parliamentary Network Africa has proposed that the executive be required to provide a formal written justification when a bill is to be laid under a certificate of urgency to enhance transparency and accountability.

That, it said, had become necessary because out of 39 bills passed under the Ninth Parliament as of May 22, 2026, 34 were processed under urgency procedures, effectively bypassing the standard 14-day gazette requirement.

“This justification should then be subjected to parliamentary scrutiny by the relevant committee in the Parliament of Ghana, which would deliberate on the merits of the request and either approve or reject it,” it said.

It said both the justification and the committee’s decision—along with the reasons—should be officially documented and made accessible, ensuring greater transparency in the process.

It said that the approach aligns with practices in several Commonwealth jurisdictions, where the use of expedited legislative procedures is subject to clear justification and oversight.

Report

These were contained in the Output Analysis Report of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament, which examined the Parliament's output from January to December, 2025.

Under the heading "One Year of a Super Majority Parliament," the analysis therefore focuses on measurable parliamentary output metrics (activity and volume) rather than measuring performance (quality, effectiveness, and efficiency).

The report also highlights participation dynamics within Parliament, particularly in relation to parliamentary questions and statements. These mechanisms, though critical for oversight, are largely voluntary and underutilised.

The current Parliament is characterised by what is widely described as a “supermajority” configuration, with a dominant majority caucus of 189 MPs made up of 185 members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) working with 4 independent MPs and a minority caucus of 87 MPs who are all drawn from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

With more than two-thirds of the MPs (68.5%) caucusing together, this shapes legislative business and decision-making dynamics.

Standing Orders

It also recommended that Rule 160 of the Standing Orders be amended to explicitly define the conditions under which a Certificate of Urgency may be invoked.

It said establishing clear criteria would enable citizens and stakeholders to monitor compliance, promote consistency, and guard against potential abuse of the urgency provision.

The report further recommended that Parliament review the current scheduling of sittings, particularly the shift to afternoon sessions, with a view to minimising late-night proceedings.

“While the adjustment was intended to facilitate ministerial participation during question time, its unintended consequence has been prolonged sittings that extend into the night, potentially affecting the quality of legislative scrutiny and decision-making,” it observed.

It said revisiting the sitting structure to ensure more balanced and efficient working hours would help improve productivity, safeguard the well-being of both Members of Parliament and staff, and enhance the overall effectiveness of parliamentary work.

It proposed that Parliament should disallow comments on statements made by MPs, as such discussions prolong proceedings, in order to ensure sufficient time to complete other parliamentary business.

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