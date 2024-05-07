Farouk Aliu Mahama apologises for Citi FM reporter assault

Yendi MP Farouk Aliu Mahama has issued an apology for the attack on Citi FM’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, during the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s parliamentary primary.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, May 7, Aliu Mahama expressed his regret over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

The MP, who also chairs Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee, assured that such an incident would not happen again.

Following the incident, the GJA declared a media blackout on him and dared him to show down in court.

The call has received support from the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

During a press conference on February 6, the coalition urged media houses to enforce the blacklist until further notice.

They cited concerns over the MP's alleged association with individuals capable of harming journalists and thereby posing a threat to media work.

But Mr Aliu Mahama has apologised saying the incident was "deeply regrettable and unfortunate."

He stressed his commitment to promoting a peaceful and constructive political environment and condemned all forms of violence, especially against the media.

Mr Aliu Mahama highlighted the critical role of the media in Ghana's democratic society, stressing the need to encourage them to fulfil their responsibilities effectively.

"I am writing to express my sincere regret over the recent incident that occurred at the NPP parliamentary primaries in Yendi.

"The attack on individuals, including your correspondent, was deeply regrettable and unfortunate," he said.

"I have always been a proponent of a peaceful and constructive political environment, and I unequivocally condemn any form of violence, especially against the media.

"Throughout my life, I have upheld the belief that violence or anything close to it has no place in our society."

