Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations

Fidelity Bank, the nation’s largest privately-owned bank, has transformed the learning environment for students at Abbeykope D/A Basic School in the Ningo Prampram District.

Through its impactful "Orange Impact" initiative, the bank constructed a brand new 3-unit classroom block, renovated the existing 6-unit block and installed a rainwater harvesting system.

The official handover ceremony, held on April 30, 2024, at the school premises, marked a significant milestone for the Abbeykorpe community.

The vibrant ceremony brought together key stakeholders, including the District Chief Executive, the Chief District Director of Education, local chiefs and elders, parents, teachers, and representatives from partner organisations like, Pencils of Promise, and the Center for Sustainable Transformation (EcoSchools).

Built in 2006, the school had never undergone significant renovations. This, according to the headmaster, Enoch Anyingmor Teye, created challenges as enrollment grew.

Damaged desks, overcrowded classrooms, and leaky roofs that disrupted lessons became commonplace.

Security concerns also arose due to the deteriorating infrastructure. Mr. Teye emphasized the impact on learning, stating, "Whenever it rained, classes would come to a halt."

Recognizing these challenges, Dreamjuly Foundation identified the school and referred the school to the Fidelity Bank Accra East Sector for consideration to be selected for the Fidelity Bank's Orange Impact initiative.

Fidelity Bank did not only renovate the existing classrooms but also constructed three-unit classrooms.

This expansion will significantly benefit 975 students - 497 girls and 477 boys - and 21 teachers, providing them with a more conducive learning environment and making Abbeykope D/A Basic School one of the most well-equipped schools in the district.

The project went beyond a simple facelift. In partnership with EcoSchools, six recycling bins were provided to promote environmental cleanliness.

Additionally, a rainwater harvesting system was installed, fostering environmental sustainability and self-sufficiency.

This system will provide a renewable water source while nurturing a generation of eco-conscious citizens.

Speaking on behalf of Fidelity Bank's Deputy Managing Director, Atta Yeboah Gyan, Director, Banking Operations, Simon Adu-Gyamfi emphasised the bank's commitment to educational equity.

"We were struck by the potential of the Abbeykorpe community, but also the challenges they faced," he said.

"Limited resources meant students at Abbeykorpe D/A Basic School didn't have the same opportunities as others."

He further added, "The new classrooms and renovations aim to bridge that gap and empower students to reach their full potential."

The school's headmaster expressed his profound gratitude to Fidelity Bank, highlighting the project's transformative potential.

"This facelift will not only improve student learning but also motivate teachers and encourage parents to keep their children in school," he shared. He emphasized the lasting impact this will have, "This project will benefit generations to come."

Mr. Teye used the opportunity to call on other organizations and individuals to join Fidelity Bank's efforts in enhancing educational opportunities.

The District Director of Education, Mrs. Solace Osei-Appiah, commended Fidelity Bank for its commitment to proper procedures and approvals throughout the project.

She expressed her sincere gratitude for the bank's generosity, which reaffirms its commitment to education and national development.

Students, parents, and community elders all echoed these sentiments, expressing their heartfelt appreciation for Fidelity Bank's investment in their community.

The success story of Abbeykorpe D/A Basic School is a testament to Orange Impact's transformative power.

Several other schools, including Nyameyekrom M/A Primary, Duose D/A Primary, Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, Okogyeasuo M/A Basic, and Fodome Kordzeto M/A Primary & JHS, have also benefited from the initiative's vital support.

Launched in 2022 as part of Fidelity Bank's 15th anniversary celebration, the Orange Impact initiative empowers 15 under-resourced schools across Ghana over five years.

Through continued collaboration, investment, tailored resources, and infrastructure improvements, Orange Impact is shaping a brighter future for Ghanaian youth by ensuring quality education for all.

