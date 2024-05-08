Foreign Affairs Ministry revives Made-In-Ghana Bazaar to link local industries to foreign market

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced the revival of its long-term program to promote made-in-Ghana goods and services.

The Made-in-Ghana Bazaar, a flagship program of the Ministry, was initially launched in 2018 following the government's decision to re-establish the Economic, Trade, and Investment Bureau of the Ministry in 2017 as part of its economic and industrial transformation agenda.

However, due to circumstances described as "beyond the Ministry’s control," the event has stalled for the past three years.

In an effort to resume the initiative, the third edition of the Made-in-Ghana Bazaar has been launched with promises to create a platform for building strong relationships between Ghana’s local industries and the well-established markets of foreign partners abroad, utilizing Ghana’s Diplomatic Missions and network.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, reiterated the importance of patronizing made-in-Ghana goods and services while emphasizing the need to improve the production, processing, packaging, and distribution chain.

"The 3rd Edition of the Bazaar would provide exhibitors with an opportunity to showcase a wide range of innovative products and services, as well as to establish contacts with strategic partners, exchange experiences, explore business opportunities, and to consolidate relationships with new and existing customers,” the Minister stated

She also emphasized that the timing of the event was auspicious due to prevailing international developments, which have prompted the need for governments to focus more on economic diplomacy. This involves forging partnerships and strengthening economic ties to boost economies, create prosperity, and improve the living standards of their peoples.

This year’s Bazaar will be open to the general public, who are expected to patronize the wide range of products and services that will be exhibited.

This provides exposure for local businesses and an opportunity for sensitization of domestic and foreign business operators. In previous Bazaars, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration reported that it recorded no fewer than 200 exhibitors and 2,500 visitors.

This is a reason they anticipate that this year’s Bazaar will attract over 5,000 patrons, considering the wide publicity and high interest shown in the previous Bazaars.

The Foreign Minister remains hopeful that the desire to accomplish the task ahead can only be achieved with the active participation of stakeholders who, in her estimation, have been “instrumental” in planning the 3rd Edition of the Made-in-Ghana Bazaar.

The 3rd Edition of the Made-in-Ghana Bazaar will be hosted at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from 23rd to 25th May, under the theme “Promoting Made-in-Ghana Goods and Services for Economic Prosperity”

