Frederick Lartey Otu re-elected Ghana Taekwondo Federation president

Frederick Lartey Otu has been re-elected as President of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) after defeating Charles Tsibo Cromwell at the federation’s 2026 Elective Congress.

Otu secured 16 votes against Cromwell’s 11 during Saturday’s election at the Accra Sports Stadium Media Centre, where 27 delegates voted to elect a new executive board for the next four years.

Maxwell Childo Alono was elected Vice President with 14 votes, while Peter Wisdom and Simon Kodu also earned places on the executive board.

The election, overseen by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), marked the end of a prolonged governance impasse. Otu was sworn into office by GOC President Richard Akpokavie and now begins a third term with a focus on grassroots development, constitutional reforms, and strengthening Ghana’s presence in international taekwondo ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games

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