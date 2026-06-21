Frimpong Manso Institute commends fathers for their vital role in families and society

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The Frimpong-Manso Institute (FMI) has commended fathers for their invaluable contributions to families and society, while urging them to deepen their involvement in the lives of their children and communities to help safeguard homes from growing social challenges.
In a statement issued on June 21, for Father’s Day celebration, the Institute said fathers remain “essential pillars” in the home and society and should not be overlooked despite the comparatively lower attention given to Father’s Day.
“Whatever explains this imbalance, it must be emphasised that no society can afford to overlook or diminish fathers who remain essential pillars in the home, the church, the workplace, in leadership, political governance and the entire nation,” the statement said.
The Institute cautioned that families become increasingly exposed to manipulation, pain and loss when fathers are absent from their responsibilities.
It also raised concerns about the growing influence of drugs, pornography, gambling and other destructive behaviours, questioning whether societal achievements are worthwhile if families are neglected in the process.
“Who is protecting our homes, schools, and neighborhoods from subtle invaders as society advances in development, influence, and technological dominance?” the statement asked.
“What do we gain if we achieve academic records, expand globally, increase profits, or even conquer space, yet lose our families to drugs, pornography, gambling, and other destructive pursuits?”
FMI called on fathers to renew their commitment to their families, stressing that their presence must be spiritual, practical, relational and supportive.
The Institute further urged men to balance career ambitions with family responsibilities and plan for their future well-being.
“Men must learn from the wisdom and mistakes of their fathers and grandfathers, prioritise their responsibilities and balance them carefully to avoid needless overextension,” it stated.
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