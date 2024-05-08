Fuse ODG visits budding artiste Fred Kobby’s neighbourhood

UK-based Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG graced the streets of budding artiste Fred Kobby's neighborhood, immersing himself in the local culture and engaging with residents.
The visit served as a platform for both artists to exchange ideas, share experiences, and celebrate their shared passion for music.
Fred Kobby welcomed Fuse ODG with open arms, showcasing the warmth and hospitality of his community.
Together, they explored the streets where Fred Kobby's musical journey began, reminiscing about the inspirations and challenges that have shaped their respective paths in the industry.
Fuse ODG and Fred Kobby collaborated on a special musical project, blending their unique styles and influences to create a fusion of sounds that resonated with the essence of their shared heritage.
Through engaging with local youth initiatives and highlighting the importance of education and empowerment, Fuse ODG and Fred Kobby inspired hope and resilience, demonstrating that music can be a vehicle for social impact and transformation.
Latest Stories
-
We’ll extend the duration of the Limited Voters’ Registration exercise if need be – EC assures
25 mins
-
Ghanaian arts educator honoured by Creative Education International
26 mins
-
Limited registration: EC instructs district officers to transition to offline mode
32 mins
-
Bawumia promises to establish a Minerals Development Bank when elected president
33 mins
-
Disney and Warner to bundle streaming services
43 mins
-
Youth urged to prioritise skilled training for economic development
1 hour
-
Gold Fields Ltd announces new leadership in Ghana
2 hours
-
I disagree with unfettered access to court cases in live broadcast – Prof Appiagyei-Atua
3 hours
-
Sulemana Braimah advocates gradual implementation of live courtroom coverage
3 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: Allowing live coverage will reduce ‘pollution of proceedings’ – Dafeamakpor
3 hours
-
GJA expresses concerns over live court coverage; fears abuse by some members
3 hours
-
MFWA opposes uncontrolled access to live court proceedings for press
4 hours
-
Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded
6 hours
-
Fidelity Bank uplifts Abbeykope D/A Basic School with new classrooms and renovations
6 hours
-
Nigeria invites bids for 12 new oil blocks, promises fair process
6 hours