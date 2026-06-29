GAUA-KNUST gets new executive following successful elections

Seven candidates have been elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Ghana Association of University Administrators of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi (GAUA-KNUST) following the successful conclusion of the Association's 2026 elections.

The Returning Officer, Mrs. Victoria De-Graft Agyei, announced the results after the close of polls and declared all seven candidates duly elected to serve a two-year term from August 2026 to July 2028.

The newly elected executives are:

President: Mr. James Kwasi Oberko

Vice President: Dr. Kwabena Ampong

Secretary: Mr. Phanuel Seli Kwadzo Asense

Assistant Secretary: Mrs. Ruth Bediako

Treasurer: Mr. Emmanuel Kwesi Andoh

Organizing Secretary: Mr. Kingsley Kusi

Editor: Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah

The election was conducted online and concluded successfully, with 147 members casting valid ballots.

Announcing the outcome, Mrs. Victoria De-Graft Agyei thanked members for their interest and participation throughout the electoral process.

"The 2026 election process has ended successfully. Thank you for your interest and participation.

At the end of the process and with the results attached, I declare all seven candidates duly elected to serve GAUA-KNUST from August 2026 to July 2028."

Mrs. De-Graft Agyei also expressed appreciation to members for their participation and support throughout the electoral process.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.