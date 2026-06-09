Ghana, Belarus sign three MoUs aimed at strengthening cooperation

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama was on Monday accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Belarusian Presidential Palace, where he held bilateral discussions with his Belarusian counterpart, President Alexander Lukashenko, as part of his State Visit to Belarus.
A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said the engagements culminated in the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening cooperation between Ghana and Belarus in key areas of mutual interest.
It said the agreements cover the establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation in Trade and Economic Affairs, enhanced collaboration between the respective Chambers of Commerce of both countries, and cooperation in the field of agriculture.
It noted that the Ghanaian side of the MoUs was signed by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Russia with concurrent accreditation to Belarus, and Mr Eric Opoku, the Minister for Food and Agriculture.
It noted that the agreements reflect the shared commitment of Ghana and Belarus to deepen bilateral relations, expand economic opportunities, and advance cooperation in sectors that support sustainable growth and development.
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