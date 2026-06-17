Ghana High Commission distributes World Cup tickets to supporters across Canada

The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana in Ottawa has announced the successful distribution of FIFA World Cup tickets provided by President John Dramani Mahama to Ghanaian supporters across Canada, enabling members of the diaspora community to attend and cheer on the Black Stars during the global football tournament.

The Black Stars are set to begin their quest for a successful run at the global tournament when they face Panama on Wednesday, June 17, in Toronto, Canada.

In a statement issued by the High Commission, officials confirmed that the tickets, generously made available by President Mahama, have been allocated to beneficiaries in various parts of Canada.

The initiative forms part of efforts to ensure that Ghanaians living abroad can actively participate in supporting the national team as it embarks on its FIFA World Cup campaign.

The High Commission expressed profound appreciation to the President for what it described as a thoughtful and patriotic gesture that has created a unique opportunity for many Ghanaians to witness one of the world's most celebrated sporting events while proudly representing their country.

According to the statement, the initiative has enabled members of the Ghanaian community in Canada to be part of a historic moment for Ghanaian football and to demonstrate their unwavering support for the Black Stars on the international stage.

"The tickets generously provided by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama have afforded many Ghanaians the opportunity to be part of this historic occasion and to proudly support the national team," the notice stated.

The High Commission also acknowledged the significant contributions made by the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose support and coordination were instrumental in bringing the initiative to fruition.

Officials praised both ministers for their commitment to ensuring that the programme was successfully implemented and that beneficiaries were selected through a transparent and fair process.

The High Commission emphasised that the distribution exercise was carried out through recognised Ghanaian Community Associations across Canada, in addition to a random selection process involving individuals who had previously registered their interest through email submissions.

The process was designed to ensure fairness and inclusivity, allowing supporters from different regions of Canada an opportunity to benefit from the limited allocation of tickets.

Authorities noted that overwhelming interest was received from members of the Ghanaian community, reflecting the enthusiasm and passion that Ghanaians abroad continue to demonstrate towards the national team.

However, due to the limited number of tickets available, not all requests could be accommodated.

"Given the number of tickets available, it was regrettably not possible to accommodate all requests received," the statement noted.

Despite the disappointment experienced by some applicants, the High Commission commended members of the Ghanaian community for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the distribution process.

The diplomatic mission further indicated that efforts would continue to secure additional tickets should they become available.

According to the notice, any future allocations will be distributed through the same established channels in collaboration with recognised Ghanaian Community Associations across Canada.

The High Commission also confirmed that individuals who submitted requests via email would remain in the selection database for consideration in future rounds of distribution.

Officials stressed that any subsequent selection process would continue to be conducted randomly and transparently to ensure fairness and accountability.

As the Black Stars begin their FIFA World Cup journey, the High Commission has called on Ghanaians throughout Canada and beyond to unite behind the national team.

The mission urged supporters to continue demonstrating the patriotism, unity and national pride for which Ghana is renowned, while encouraging fans to serve as ambassadors of the country throughout the tournament.

"As the Black Stars commence their FIFA World Cup campaign, all Ghanaians are encouraged to continue rallying behind the team and to demonstrate the unity, patriotism and national pride for which Ghana is renowned," the statement concluded.

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