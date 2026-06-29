Gov’t prepares to evacuate nearly 900 nationals from South Africa ahead of anti-immigration protests

A Zimbabwean migrant carries luggage outside the Zimbabwe Consulate amid fears of anti-immigrant violence ahead of a June 30 deadline set by activists demanding undocumented migrants leave the country, in Cape Town, South Africa, June 22, 2026.

Ghana's High Commission in South Africa has relocated nearly 900 Ghanaian nationals to safe locations as government intensifies preparations to evacuate them before planned anti-immigration demonstrations scheduled for June 30.

Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, disclosed that the evacuation exercise is being coordinated by the High Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President to ensure the safe return of Ghanaians who have voluntarily requested repatriation.

He said the intervention forms part of measures to protect Ghanaian citizens amid renewed concerns over xenophobic tensions in South Africa.

Speaking to Citi FM on Sunday, June 28, Ambassador Quashie revealed that close to 900 Ghanaians have so far registered to return home, following an earlier exercise in which 938 nationals were successfully repatriated.

He explained that some of those awaiting evacuation have already been accommodated in secure locations while the necessary logistical arrangements are being finalised.

"We're looking at very close to 900 people who have written their names and want to return. We've already repatriated 938 people, and adding another 900 will bring the exercise to a finality for those who have voluntarily requested to return home.

"We've housed some of them and officially informed the police of their whereabouts, requesting protection for those locations despite the heightened tensions in the country," Ambassador Quashie said.

The Ambassador expressed confidence that the ongoing evacuation would be completed safely with the support of South African security agencies and Ghanaian authorities.

The exercise comes as concerns grow over planned anti-immigration protests, prompting government to take precautionary measures to safeguard the welfare of Ghanaian nationals residing in South Africa.

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