Gov’t prepares to evacuate nearly 900 nationals from South Africa ahead of anti-immigration protests

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's High Commission in South Africa has relocated nearly 900 Ghanaian nationals to safe locations as government intensifies preparations to evacuate them before planned anti-immigration demonstrations scheduled for June 30.
Ghana's Ambassador to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, disclosed that the evacuation exercise is being coordinated by the High Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President to ensure the safe return of Ghanaians who have voluntarily requested repatriation.
He said the intervention forms part of measures to protect Ghanaian citizens amid renewed concerns over xenophobic tensions in South Africa.
Speaking to Citi FM on Sunday, June 28, Ambassador Quashie revealed that close to 900 Ghanaians have so far registered to return home, following an earlier exercise in which 938 nationals were successfully repatriated.
He explained that some of those awaiting evacuation have already been accommodated in secure locations while the necessary logistical arrangements are being finalised.
"We're looking at very close to 900 people who have written their names and want to return. We've already repatriated 938 people, and adding another 900 will bring the exercise to a finality for those who have voluntarily requested to return home.
"We've housed some of them and officially informed the police of their whereabouts, requesting protection for those locations despite the heightened tensions in the country," Ambassador Quashie said.
The Ambassador expressed confidence that the ongoing evacuation would be completed safely with the support of South African security agencies and Ghanaian authorities.
The exercise comes as concerns grow over planned anti-immigration protests, prompting government to take precautionary measures to safeguard the welfare of Ghanaian nationals residing in South Africa.
Latest Stories
-
US says it has agreed with Iran to ‘stand down’ after trading strikes, reports say
1 minute
-
Healthy people are Ghana’s strongest currency, Finance Ministry says
17 minutes
-
MTN recognised among global telecom leaders in Ranking Digital Rights Index, ranks second worldwide
27 minutes
-
Declining donor funding makes CHAG partnership more critical – Finance Ministry
38 minutes
-
CHAG delivers up to 40% of Ghana’s healthcare with just 7% of facilities – Executive Director
46 minutes
-
Oil prices are falling, but Ghana’s economic risks are far from over – BoG Governor
56 minutes
-
Groupe Nduom eyes Standard Chartered retail business, calls for local ownership
1 hour
-
Deposits safe, banking services uninterrupted – Standard Chartered reassures customers
1 hour
-
Gov’t to recruit 550 Arabic teachers to tackle staffing gap in Islamic schools
2 hours
-
Gov’t prepares to evacuate nearly 900 nationals from South Africa ahead of anti-immigration protests
2 hours
-
Sales assistant fined GH¢12,000 after stealing GH¢353,471 from employer in marriage scam
2 hours
-
GCAA probes alleged mistreatment of KLM passengers after Amsterdam delay
2 hours
-
NRSA Director-General outlines reforms to reduce road carnage
2 hours
-
Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry
2 hours
-
Peace Council establishes peace committee, monitors to strengthen peace efforts
2 hours